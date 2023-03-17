Charlotte Leese, a representative from Welsh inspection agency Estyn, visited Langstone Primary School, on the edge of the city, in February.

In a letter to the headteacher, she enthused about the school’s work on the new curriculum and said she had been impressed with the standard of teaching.

Ms Leese said Langstone Primary “places great importance on supporting pupils’ well-being”, and staff are “suitably trained… to support with this important work”.

Leaders and teachers “plan and deliver a broad and balanced curriculum within a local context” including links with the ancient Roman history of nearby Caerleon.

Staff work together “to ensure there is progression across the school”, and teachers are “keen to develop authentic learning experiences” for pupils.

They “support pupils to develop and improve their work over time”, and at Langstone Primary there is “less of an emphasis on recording quantities of work, and more focus on quality of work in books”.

The school’s leadership team members, meanwhile, “value the importance of professional learning for staff and invest in developing staff knowledge and expertise”.

Ms Leese also complimented headteacher Beverley Cole for the school’s “robust progress in moving forward” with additional learning needs (ALN) reform.

Langstone Primary’s ALN coordinator is “very experienced and is aware of her responsibilities”, and together with her deputy works “well” with other schools and the council.

It is understood Ms Leese visited the school as part of an “engagement visit” rather than a formal inspection.

The visit involved a “learning walk” around the school, as well as a chance for the inspector to observe lessons, speak with pupil voice group representatives, and learn about the school’s work on the new Curriculum for Wales.

Estyn last inspected Langstone Primary in June 2014, rating the school’s current performance, and prospects for improvement, as “excellent”.

In a report following that 2014 visit, the inspectors praised the school for its “consistent record over time of high performance of more able pupils”, as well as its “teaching of very good quality [which] ensures that nearly all pupils receive a high level of challenge in their work”.

Standards of behaviour were described then as "very good" and teachers "develop pupils’ skills for learning exceptionally well".