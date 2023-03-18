Patrick Legge, 63, is playing Britain’s wartime leader in Sky History Channel’s six-part docu-drama series U-Boat Wargamers.

The series tells the story of the women who helped win the Battle of the Atlantic, as the Royal Navy turned to the Women’s Royal Navy Service – known as the WRENS – to wargame the German U-Boats’ tactics.

“We all know about Churchill’s ironic cigar, the trademark Homburg hat, the brilliant sarcasm and the famous wartime speeches,” said Mr Legge.

“The real key to unlocking his character is how he balanced the many pressures and tensions of the war with the grave responsibilities as leader of the nation.

“Capturing the complexities within Churchill’s character is not for the faint-hearted.

Patrick Legge has joined Hollywood A-listers Gary Oldman and Brian Cox in taking on the role of Winston Churchill. (Image: Patrick Legge)

“The toll the war took on Churchill was immense.

“His mental health – what he called his ‘black dog’ of depression – deteriorated. At the time, this was hushed up to protect Churchill’s heroic image.”

To prepare for the role, Mr Legge listened to Churchill’s famous speeches and radio broadcasts to capture the wartime PM’s distinctive voice and use of English.

“Churchill was able to use the English language like a weapon,” he said. “He also used perfectly-chosen words to paint vivid and heroic images. That’s why actors relish playing him.”

Patrick Legge is playing Winston Churchill in Sky History Channel’s series 'U-Boat Wargamers'. (Image: Patrick Legge)

Very few Welsh actors have taken on the role of Churchill, with Richard Burton in The Gathering Storm (1974) being the most notable.

Reflecting on Wales’ fraught relationship with the former PM, Mr Legge said: “Communities of the South Wales Valleys never forgot or forgave Churchill’s uncompromising, strong-arm tactics in Tonypandy in 1910 when he was home secretary.

“Sending in battalions of English troops from as far away as Lancashire was heavy-handed treatment of miners fighting for better working conditions and improved pay.

“Arguably, it took World War Two for Churchill to readjust his prejudiced perception that the Welsh were ‘troublesome friends of Karl Marx’.”

In the run-up to King Charles’ coronation in May and National Armed Forces Week in June, Mr Legge is now preparing a series of special performances and appearances as Churchill, entitled The Churchill Experience.

“People like the idea of history being brought to life,” he said. “That could be on TV or hearing Churchill’s famous speeches performed live at a commemorative event or stage show.

“Almost 60 years after his death, Churchill's complex character still has the power to fascinate us.”

U-Boat Wargamers continues on Sky History on Tuesdays at 9pm.