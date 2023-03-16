The set, which features floral designs in a nod to the green-fingered monarch’s love of gardening has been described as a significant milestone in British philatelic history says the Royal Mail.

The stamps show an uncrowned Charles in silver and facing to the right in the top left-hand corner and is part of 10 special stamps celebrating the nation’s favourite flowers.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II’s famous silhouette, the King is not depicted wearing a laurel wreath, the late Queen’s silhouette has been featured on special stamps since 1966.

The updated design, created by David Gentleman was used from 1968, adapted from Mary Gillick’s original cameo portrait of the monarch used on coins.

Last month saw the final set using the Queen’s image unveiled in honour of the 100th anniversary of the steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “Britain is a nation of gardeners, and a love of flowers runs deep in our collective consciousness.

“His Majesty is known to be a passionate gardener and we are delighted that the first special stamps to feature his silhouette should be a celebration of some of the most popular flowers in British gardens.”

Royal Mail release the first stamps with King Charles silhouette

The set shows the nation's favourite flowers, with the sweet pea chosen along with, a sunflower, a purple iris, a pink lily, a fuchsia, an orange-red tulip, a dark pink peony, a bright orange nasturtium, a pale pink rose and a light purple-tinted dahlia.

The creation of the King’s silhouette was a collaboration between illustrator Andrew Davidson, Royal Mail’s head of design and editorial and Marcus James, and Ian Chilvers, from design agency Atelier Works.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Flowers mark our celebrations, our joys and our sorrows and, above all, they unify us through a pleasure that we can all understand.”

The first-class floral stamps are available to pre-order from March 14 at www.royalmail.com/flowers and on 03457 641 641.

A presentation pack of the 10 stamps goes on general sale from March 23 and are priced at £10.40.