Anna Meek from Abertillery was punched, strangled, headbutted and dragged by her hair by 35-year-old thug Jason May.

He left her with black eyes, a broken nose and ribs, and split and thick lips after cowardly assaults on her.

The final straw came when he attacked her and she fell on to a glass table which smashed underneath her.

Warning: Some of the photos in this article show graphic depictions of physical injury.

Jason May

He then started to suffocate her when she said their relationship was over.

Ms Meek believes she’s only alive because her 16-year-old son – who May didn’t know was in the house at the time – went to her aid before calling 999.

Anna Meek

“My eldest son Levi saved me,” she said.

“He told Jason to ‘get off my Mam’ and he called the police.

“If he hadn’t done that I honestly think he would have killed me.

“I do believe Jason wouldn’t have let my neck go.”

May, of Forest Edge, Drybrook, Gloucestershire, was jailed for 45 months at Cardiff Crown Court this week.

Photographs taken of Ms Meek’s injuries after some of May’s assaults

He was also made the subject of a 15-year restraining order not to contact Ms Meek, 36, after he pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The mother-of-two said: “We met at a dog show and I got with him in March 2021 and he started beating me up that May.

“He strangled me, gave me multiple black eyes, he split my lip, broke my nose and four of my ribs.

“Jason’s a very scary, nasty and violent man. He’s just not normal and very sly and sneaky.

“I really do think he’s a danger to women.”

After moving in with her, May began to take over Ms Meek's life, going to extraordinary lengths to do so.

“He would be controlling and he put CCTV cameras in my house so he could watch me when he wasn’t there,” she revealed.

“Jason would go through my phone and he had a tracker on it so that all my messages would come to him.

“When I was on the phone he would make me put it on loudspeaker so he could hear everything.

“He would also make me keep the bathroom door open when I was using it.”

May would stop Ms Meek from going out and socialising with other people.

“He wouldn’t let me go out and I’ve lost all my friends,” she said.

“If I did go out he would come and drag me away.

“I had to fib and tell my friends I couldn’t make it because I was poorly.

“I also used to enjoy going to the gym and running but he burned all my gym clothes."

Of the future, she added: “I am trying to get back to normal but it’s difficult – my confidence is zero now.

“I’ve lived in my house all my life but it no longer feels like home.

“I’m also constantly checking that all the doors are locked.”