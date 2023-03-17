RYAN PAUL NOBLE, aged 21, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Llantarnam Road on August 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS WATSON, 23, of Cherry Tree Close, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using Caerleon Road when the front nearside wheel of his vehicle had a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROLANNE WEDGBURY, 58, of Hill Crescent, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bournville Road, Blaina, on September 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES HOLLAND, 55, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted the theft of wine from Sainsbury’s and pyjamas from Primark as well as being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

PETER ANTHONY REED, 56, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS ANPRUFZKIEWICZ, 34, of The Links, Trevethin, Pontypool, was fined £583 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on August 8, 2023.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

MICHAEL STUART STROUD, 59, of Ponthir, Newport, was ordered to pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Ponthir Road, Caerleon, on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEVERLEY WATKINS, 60, of Brynbach Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, on October 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETER SIMS, 42, of Ashley Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRISTIAN BOROS, 41, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

IAN SCOTT WELLS, 35, of Old Court Road, Llanvetherine, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4245 in Magor on September 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX JAKE BANFIELD, 24, of Caemawr Road, Morriston, Swansea, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on September 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.