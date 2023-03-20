The Torfaen Play Service does brilliant work and I was really lucky to take part in its latest Volunteering Awards evening which recognised the outstanding contributions made by today’s play volunteers in helping the play service provide hundreds of hours of play to children and communities across Torfaen.

On the night more than 180 young people were thanked for providing 26,000 hours of volunteering this year alone. It is estimated that over the past 21 years, Torfaen Play has supported more than 2000 young people to volunteer in community play settings, accumulating in excess of 220,000 hours of volunteering.

While it was recognised that the work the volunteers do is vital in enabling the play service to support as many children and communities in Torfaen as it does, it was also recognised the benefits of volunteering are not all one way. Volunteers benefit, too.

It was great to watch a series of videos that had been pulled together to enable us to hear from former volunteers from the past 10 years who spoke about the difference the experience of volunteering with the play service had made to them. It was a real vote of confidence in the experience of volunteering with children and young people.

Many spoke of how the experience had given them life skills such as communication, team working, time-management skills; organisation and planning skills; behaviour management skills. Some spoke of how it had improved their self-esteem and self-confidence. Many said they had used the time to gain training qualifications, others said it had helped them think about what direction they wanted their life to take.

It was clear that the experience, in whatever direction it had led them university, college or employment, had helped them map out a career path. In addition to opening doors, many said they had made life-long friends; it had been a blast! What better recommendation is there?

So, if you or someone you know has some time to give, I am sure the play service would love to hear from you. It may be your first step on a career pathway.

The recruitment for summer volunteers has already begun. If you are aged 16 and over, you can apply for a voluntary position with the Play Service by completing their online application form on the Torfaen Council website.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 31. For more information about the different types of volunteering and training offered call 01495 742951or email andrea.sysum@torfaen.gov.uk