PICTURES sent in to the Argus show the extent of the damage caused to a car involved in a crash yesterday which left a man in his 90s in hospital with "serious injuries".
The incident happened on Bryn Road in Cefn Fforest at around 8.30am yesterday - Wednesday, March 15.
Gwent Police were called, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Picture: Leon Hudd
The collision involved a Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Transporter van.
The driver of the Honda Jazz, a 93-year-old-man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with serious injuries.
Pictures from the scene show the damage done to the Honda Jazz.
Picture: Leon Hudd
The front of the vehicle is crumpled in, while the two driver's-side doors look to have been cut away.
A wooden telegraph pole also looks to have been damaged, necessitating replacement, as a result of the crash.
The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.
No arrests were made as a result of the crash, Gwent Police have confirmed.
