The incident happened on Bryn Road in Cefn Fforest at around 8.30am yesterday - Wednesday, March 15.

Gwent Police were called, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Picture: Leon Hudd

The collision involved a Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Transporter van.

The driver of the Honda Jazz, a 93-year-old-man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with serious injuries.

Pictures from the scene show the damage done to the Honda Jazz.

Picture: Leon Hudd

The front of the vehicle is crumpled in, while the two driver's-side doors look to have been cut away.

A wooden telegraph pole also looks to have been damaged, necessitating replacement, as a result of the crash.

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

No arrests were made as a result of the crash, Gwent Police have confirmed.