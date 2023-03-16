AN EVENT fundraising for relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last month will be held in Chepstow tomorrow evening.
The event at Monmouthshire Upcycle, opposite Chepstow Railway Station, will be held tomorrow, Friday, evening, from 7pm.
It will feature a performance by Mathern Men’s Choir, and a grand raffle with a number of prizes donated by businesses and organisations around the area.
Entry free, with raffle tickets £5 per book, and donations welcomed.
All proceeds will go towards the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Disaster Fund.
