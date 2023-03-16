The event at Monmouthshire Upcycle, opposite Chepstow Railway Station, will be held tomorrow, Friday, evening, from 7pm.

It will feature a performance by Mathern Men’s Choir, and a grand raffle with a number of prizes donated by businesses and organisations around the area.

Entry free, with raffle tickets £5 per book, and donations welcomed.

All proceeds will go towards the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Disaster Fund.