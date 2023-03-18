Warren Fields Farm, in Monmouth, is a chalet-style bungalow based in an area of outstanding natural beauty - and boasts a heated swimming pool.

The pool, which has solar panels, is 40ft x 16ft and believed to go as deep as eight foot. It is surrounded by a terrace with a built-in barbecue and an array of plants including a fig tree.

The four-bedroom property is being marketed by Powells, Monmouth, with a guide price of £685,000.

A porch leads into the entrance hall which includes a storage cupboard and leads to the reception room and a bedroom wing.

The sitting room boasts character features including:

An Adam-style fireplace with marble surround and a tiled hearth;

Panelled ceiling;

Square bay window with seat;

Picture rails;

Illuminated alcoves.

A fireplace – of faux stone – can also be found in the dining room which has a door to the study and to the kitchen.

The kitchen boasts an oil-fired Aga along with a range of shaker style cabinets and a Belfast style sink with a waste disposal unit.

There is also a four-ring hob, double oven, pantry and space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

French doors open from the kitchen into a single glazed conservatory which offers access to the utility room, front garden, and the swimming pool.

The bedroom wing, which is also on the ground floor, includes two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Both bedrooms overlook the pool and have fitted wardrobes; the master bedroom includes an en-suite shower room.

The family bathroom is complimented with underfloor heating and includes a P-shaped bath, bidet, toilet, hand basin and a vanity unit.

Upstairs there is a single bedroom with two interconnecting rooms which offer plenty of potential for their use.

Along with an outdoor pool the property includes a rose garden, Magnolia tree, vegetable garden, fruit trees, and a seating area overlooking a pond with a fountain.

There is also a green lawn with a curved stone seating area surrounded by foilage, plus pathways to local woodland.

The property includes a gated entrance with a driveway, off-road parking, and a double garage.

Find the listing online at bit.ly/3yEz2F3