Our new feature – Meet The Salon Owner – gives business owners and managers the chance to shine a spotlight on their salon and showcase some of their best work.

Here we meet Demi Jenkins, a 25-year-old who owns Demi Jenkins Studios in Abersychan, Torfaen.

How many staff do you have, and in what roles?

We have seven members in our amazing team. We currently have two fully qualified beauticians and nail techs, an apprentice finishing her NVQ level 3, Kara's Klaws (nail technician), Move Free Massage Therapy (sports massage), Aspire Aesthetics (aesthetics nurse) and Reagan Mruk Hair (hairdresser).

When did you open?

August 2017

Why did you decide to open your own business?

It was always a dream of mine to own my own salon. After starting my first beauty apprenticeship after school, I fell in love with the industry. It was something I felt so passionate about and I wanted to bring clients great treatments at affordable prices.

Have you always been at this location?

No, I first started my business renting a small space in a local sunbed shop and also working mobile. I worked hard to build up my business and trust with my clients. Shortly after I outgrew my corner of the salon and decided to take the plunge and rent my own building. It was so scary but exciting - the best thing I ever did!

Are you local to the area?

Yes, I have always lived around the area and had my eye on this shop for a very long time. It had been closed for a number of years and was in the perfect location.

I was ecstatic when I had the nod to go ahead as I have so many great memories from growing up around here to the journey I have had with my business.

Abersychan holds a special place in my heart as my dad and grandparents have also had shops on the same road previously.

Tell us a bit about your salon/barbershop

A lot has happened in the five years since opening the salon. It has exceeded my expectations. It took a lot of work to transform the derelict offices into the salon I love.

We have grown so much from just starting out with myself to gaining an amazing, friendly team and loyal client list that I am so thankful for. We are able to go to work doing what we love every single day!

We have proudly, thanks to all my clients votes become finalists in the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2018, 2019 and won best nail salon in 2022. We also came runner up in Best of Welsh Business awards 2023.

We are located on the Main Road in Abersychan with good parking opposite, bus stop on the X24 route right outside. Appointments can be made online at fresha.co.uk or by phoning 01495 421620.

What services do you provide?

We provide a range of services between us. We are mainly known for our nails but we also offer pedicures, waxing, tinting, spray tanning, lashes, sports massage, aesthetics and hair.

Did the pandemic affect your business?

The pandemic was very hard on business.

We were forced to close our doors but luckily I was able to get the support from the government and was able to save my business as we may not have been here without it.

I think the pandemic hit harder for me mentally as the salon was a huge part of my life and consumed a lot of it. I felt completely lost and vulnerable.

I knew I had to keep going for my staff and clients and still felt like I needed to bring something them so I started creating at home kits and press on nails so my clients could still feel a little pampered in the comfort of their own home.

It then became more stressful with the lockdowns not knowing when we were going to have to close again and being so busy when we were given the go ahead to open back up.

It was a tough mentally and physically but I am so proud to say we made it through those tough times.

What could set you apart from your competitors?

Our passion as we strive to bring you the best we can in all treatments. We are all always learning and trying new things to keep up to date. We are also a very friendly team who truly appreciates all of our clients and aim to create a safe, relaxed and happy environment

Why do loyal customers return?

I think our loyal customers return due to the reasons stated above, our passion, work and friendliness.

I still have a few clients who are still with me from the beginning of my career and have supported me throughout my entire journey, the salon wouldn't be where it is today without my clients. I am eternally grateful they allowed my dream to become a reality

What's next for you and the salon?

We have a lot of ideas for the future and are keen to keep growing by consistently learning and bringing new things to the salon. Keep an eye on our socials for more updates.

What are your opening hours?

10am to 8pm Tuesday - Friday.