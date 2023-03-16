Officers were tipped off to Dean Kelsey’s offending after his phone was seized when he was arrested for an unconnected altercation with a man on October 7 last year.

The officers found drug-related messages, and Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said the drug line was “extremely active”, with “more or less daily messages”.

Kelsey was arrested on November 8 at his home address – on Prince Philip Avenue in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale – and the property was searched.

Inside, officers found a black bag under the bed containing cocaine – valued at around £200.

Another phone – with the same number as the drug line – was also seized, along with sets of digital weighing scales and a punch knife.

The court heard that up to 60 messages were sent in a day, with a large majority of the messages sent between October 28 and November 4.

Analysing the messages on the phone, a drugs expert at Gwent Police suggested Kelsey had been involved in heroin deals with a total value of around £62,400.

Kelsey, 35, has 25 convictions for 59 previous offences.

Dean Kelsey was involved running an 'extremely active' drug line selling heroin. (Image: Gwent Police)

“No heroin was ever found,” said Jeffrey Jones, defending.

“The period examined is not very long – but 32 days.

“No money was ever found with this defendant on the two occasions he was arrested and searched.

“He did not create the drug line, but he used it and was therefore party to it.

“The punch knife was inside. It was not outside. It was not in his hand. It was not being used.”

Mr Jones said the value of the deals the prosecution presented was “pure speculation”

“He has a fractured teenage background, leaving school at 13 with no effective education and has achieved very little since,” Mr Jones added.

“He has no family support now and did not for many years.”

Kelsey was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin, and 31 months, running concurrently, for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Recorder Simon Hughes also sentenced Kelsey to three months, running concurrently, for possession of the punch knife, describing it as “a serious looking item”.