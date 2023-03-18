Jean Claude, who is a very large cat, is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

The black and white male cat was born in January 2015.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Jean Claude is a very large cat. His photograph does not show his true size.

"He came into us on January 10, 2023. He was originally named 'Dam' and is a very confident, proud cat.

"He also has a very laid back, calm nature. Jean enjoys having fuss and head scratches but sometimes only on his terms.

"Within in his previous home, he chose to mainly stay indoors but did, on occasion, choose to wander in the garden. When Jean would go outdoors, it was only for short periods.

"From what we have observed of Jean's behaviour within our cattery, he is not keen on other cats. Therefore, he would benefit being rehomed to a home where he is the only pet."

There is no age range for children in a potential new home but Jean Claude must be the only pet and must have access to the outdoors.

For more details contact www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/