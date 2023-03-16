Tegan Rees, 13, was last seen at her home address at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Gwent Police has appealed for information to help find Miss Rees, as officers are “concerned for her welfare”.

Tegan Rees has been reported missing after not being seen since Wednesday afternoon. (Image: Gwent Police)

She is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, and with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black coat with a fur trim on the collar, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting 2300084177.

Miss Rees is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that she is safe and well.