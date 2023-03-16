Guests can stay at any one of its 580 UK hotels in coastal, countryside and city spots.

Whether you're looking for a budget staycation break this Spring or you want to treat the kids to a cracking getaway over the school holidays, the hotel chain has you covered.

If you're taking a family of four away overnight in a £38 room, it will cost you only £9.50 a person.

Where are you heading? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CSX3KcMkU9 — Travelodge UK (@TravelodgeUK) March 15, 2023

How to book a Travelodge hotel room for £34 or less

In other words, it's cheaper than a portion of fish and chips and a fizzy drink or even a luxurious large chocolate Easter egg.

There is no shortage of egg-cellent Easter activities for the kids to enjoy over the break whether its the Easter Extravaganza at Blenheim Place or an Easter egg-making master class in York.

Not to mention, both spots have hotels nearby including Travelodge Oxford Peartree and Travelodge York Mickelgate.

If you're looking to jet off to snowy slopes or soak up some rays abroad, there are also 25 great value airport hotels you book to save you the holiday stress.

Find your closest Travelodge hotel and see the full terms and conditions by visiting the Travelodge website.