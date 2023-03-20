Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Sofia Florence Baldwin was born on February 7, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 14oz. She is the first child of Jess Jones and Scott Baldwin, Cwmbran.

Hunter Wyatt Rysdale Aves was born on February 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. His parents are Jessica May and Triston Aves, of Newport. His big sister is Orlagh-mae, five.

Macsen Thomas James Lewis was born 11 days early on February 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Zoe Coombes and Thomas Lewis, of Cwmbran.

Aries Jordan Martin was born on February 26, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12.5oz. His parents are Lauren Way and Jordan Martin, of Newport, and his big sister is Luna Ally Martin, two.

Hunter Lee Rapps was born on March 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. His mum is Kayleigh Rapps, of Bargoed, and his siblings are Brian, 11, Chloe, 10, Locklan, six, Amelia, four, and Shayla, two.