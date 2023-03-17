Newport Crown Court heard how Daniel Thomas, 32, stole cash and cigarettes worth around £400 in the raid in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, on Thursday, February 9.

He also admitted having a knife in a public.

Thomas, of Union Street, Pontlottyn, is due to be sentenced on April 13 after Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant ordered a report to assess the defendant’s potential “dangerousness”.

He was warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Thomas was remanded in custody.

He was represented by John Allchurch and the prosecution by Tabitha Walker.