A MAN is facing years in jail after he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a Gwent post office.
Newport Crown Court heard how Daniel Thomas, 32, stole cash and cigarettes worth around £400 in the raid in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, on Thursday, February 9.
He also admitted having a knife in a public.
Thomas, of Union Street, Pontlottyn, is due to be sentenced on April 13 after Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant ordered a report to assess the defendant’s potential “dangerousness”.
He was warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Thomas was remanded in custody.
He was represented by John Allchurch and the prosecution by Tabitha Walker.
