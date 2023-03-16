The move, at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium, follows the success of a similar initiative at one of the crematorium’s sister sites, Gedling Crematorium, in Nottinghamshire.

That proved very popular, with more than 100 letters and cards posted within the first few weeks.

Sirhowy Valley and Gedling crematoria are part of Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest independent owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 37 sites in Wales, England, and Scotland.

The response to its first memorial post box in Gedling was so positive from people from across the country that the group has now decided to introduce them at all their sites over the coming weeks and months.

The letters to heaven post box initiative was the idea of nine-year-old Matilda, daughter of Gedling Crematorium’s memorial advisor, Leanne Handy, whose father passed away in 2003 and mother passed away in 2017.

Ms Handy said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send Mamma and Grandad birthday and Christmas cards.

"She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the post box is in place, I am so pleased that local people are using it, and taking some comfort from it.

“We were thrilled by the positive response to the box and I feel very proud. We’ve had amazing comments from members of the community who have used it, about the comfort they have gained from writing letters and cards.”

Jon Deacon, site manager at Sirhowy Valley Crematorium, said: “Feedback has shown that the process of writing a letter, or perhaps a birthday card, to a lost loved one has already brought therapeutic comfort to many people.”