Dean Lewis - who has 15 years of experience with Italian food having worked at Jamie Oliver's restaurant and Dirty Gnocchi - has opened his first food venue.

The Italian Job, based in Newport Market, was officially opened on March 11 – ironically the same day that Wales triumphed against Italy in the Six Nations.

Lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, decided to give Mr Lewis' first business venture a try...

The Italian Job - which specialises in pasta dishes and Italian style street food - stands out among the black and white of Newport Market.

This is largely due to a mural of acclaimed chef Marco Pierre White (who is not associated with the business) painted by Newport artist Consumersmith. The painting - and Italian flag bunting - draws attention to the food stall which formerly housed Dirty Gnocchi.

When out for a meal factors include atmosphere, service and - of course - the quality of food.

The atmosphere of Newport Market's food court when I visited, at lunchtime on a Thursday, was pleasant. It was fairly busy but not overly crowded and not too loud.

Perhaps I should have gone in the evening as pasta seemed a little heavy for lunch (a lesson I learned when reviewing Marenghi's in Newport).

I opted for ‘The Italian job’ loaded fries which included bolognese ragu, parmesan, fresh chillies, and onions.

This came to £8 which is more than I'd generally spend on lunch but is in keeping with prices at Newport Market, and was more than reasonable given the quality of the food.

My food was brought to my table promptly and with a smile and the generous portion size made me think I'd gotten my money's worth. I'm known for stuffing my face but had to give half to a friend as I didn't want to waste any of it.

All the ingredients tasted super fresh and I found the dish very filling. The bolognese was delicious and I hope to return to try 'the classic' which is a pasta dish incorporating the bolognese.

The onions brought some extra texture to the dish and - combined with the chillies - added flavour without making it too spicy.

The parmesan complimented the meal without overriding the flavour of the bolognese and other ingredients. The fries were good, but next time I'd love to try the pasta with options including famous prawn linguine, the chilli freak, return of the mac, and more.