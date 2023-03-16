The authority already had ambitions to develop its own business awards, but its economy chief Rachel Jowitt is recommending it instead take up the offer to work in partnership with an unnamed private company and the neighbouring council to introduce the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards.

Torfaen would agree to sponsor the “Employer of the Year” award, for £3,000, which would ensure it gets a say in choosing the winner and a table at the awards dinner which will take place at Abergavenny Market Hall on June 8.

The awards, which will be headline sponsored by Mamhilad Park Estates, will be organised by the private firm which will carry all the risk with the £3,000, that is available within the council’s existing revenue budget, the only financial commitment required from the authority.

The council will also commit to promoting the awards to businesses and to take part in the judging process and for a cabinet member or senior officer to attend.

Ms Jowitt has said discussions with the event organiser have led to a commitment that, should the 2023 event be a success, next year’s will be held in Torfaen and if the awards have longevity the 2025 awards could be aligned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of World Heritage Status for Blaenavon.

There will be 14 categories with awards such as entrepreneur of the year, international business and green business as well as prizes for different sectors of the economy.

The chair of the Torfaen Economic Forum has backed the council’s potential involvement as have the council leader and chief executive.

Ms Jowitt has said in her report business awards: “demonstrate the strength and diversity of a local economy which boosts profile of place and in turn can encourage investment and growth.”

A decision is due to be taken by the cabinet member for the economy Cllr Joanne Gauden today, Thursday, March 16.