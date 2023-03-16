The incident occurred at around 7am this morning, at a flat above the Mama T Restaurant in the centre of Newport.

Passers by stopped to take photographs and video footage of the blaze, which quickly blew windows out and sent smoke billowing above the city.

The Wales Ambulance Service confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

A WAS spokesperson said: “We were called earlier today to reports of a fire on Commercial Street, Newport.

“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where crews were also supported by the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a high acuity response unit paramedic and a duty operations manager.

“One person was taken to the Grange University Hospital.”

Crews from fire stations across the region were called to the incident.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 7.02am on Thursday, March 16, we received reports of a fire on Commercial Street in Newport.

"Multiple crews from fire stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"Crews utilised specialist equipment, including breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform, to extinguish the fire.

"Crews also assessed adjacent properties for fire spread. Fortunately, none was visible.

"A stop message was received at approximately 8.46am."

A resident who lives near to the building which was damaged in the fire, and did not wish to be named, said: "I could smell the smoke from down the road.

"It's terrible, I hope no-one was in there when it went up.

"The police were down straight away to be fair."

Another neighbour who did not want to be named said she was woken by noise at 1.30am.

MP for Newport West Ruth Jones said: "Really concerning to see the news and images of the fire in Newport city centre this morning, my thoughts are with our brave emergency services team."