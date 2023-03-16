The biggest surprise to everyone, including those of us in the industry, was the scrapping of the Lifetime Annual Allowance (LTA) on pensions from April 2024.

There had been rumours that this would increase to £1.8 million, but it being abolished totally by the Chancellor was a surprise tax shake up. This was alongside a raft of other measures designed to increase the number of people in work.

The annual allowance, the amount someone can contribute to their pensions, will be increased by 50 per cent to £60,000 from April 6, 2023, and another complex rule, known as the “money purchase annual allowance (MPPA)” will also change. This limits the amount you can contribute to your pension tax-free each year if you have already withdrawn money from your retirement pot, and has been blamed on deterring people who have already retired to go back to work. This will increase from £4,000 to £10,000 from April 6.

These changes could certainly encourage retirees back to work and the changes.

The Lifetime Allowance was targeted at trying to stop senior doctors leaving the health service, or indeed encourage retired doctors to return to the profession.

The Individual Savings Account allowance was frozen even though high inflation and other tax rises will erode bank deposit accounts. The allowance for the 2023/24 tax year will remain at £20,000 for ISAs and £9,000 for Junior ISAs. The measures to cut Capital Gains Tax from £12,300 to £6,000 and the dividend allowance from £2,000 to £1,000 will still go ahead from April 6.

However, the freezes of tax thresholds for income tax and national insurance at current levels over the next five years, will see an additional £120bn raised for the Treasury, equivalent to a 4p increase in the basic rate of tax for us all.

The Chancellor also said that the UK would not now enter a recession this year and that inflation was forecast to fall from 10.1 per cent to 2.9 per cent by the end of 2023.

The proposed increase in corporation tax on business profits from 19 per cent to 25 per cent will go ahead as planned, with any business making profits of more than £250,000 paying the full 25 per cent.

The Chancellor partially offset this with a £9bn a year scheme that will allow businesses to write off investments in the likes of plant and machinery and IT against their taxable profits.

Other measures announced, were to offer working parents, 30 hours of free childcare a week once they have reached nine months old until they start school. This will be phased in over the next few years with full implementation by September 2025.

Mr Hunt is also keeping fuel duty frozen and extending a 5p cut in fuel prices for another year, costing an estimated £6 billion.

The energy price guarantee, which limits typical bills to £2,500, will, as predicted, be extended for a further three months. It had been due to rise to £3,000 in April. The Chancellor also announced measures to try to encourage the development of clean energy for the long-term, which includes nuclear alongside carbon capture projects.

There was additional £6 billion for the defence budget, which was in addition to the £5billion that the Prime Minister had already announced earlier at the Integrated Review Refresh.

Part of the Chancellor's speech also focused on the Four Es - enterprise, education, employment and everywhere. This, he said, would include money for levelling up across the regions.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said borrowing this year alone would be £24.7 billion lower from its November forecast, due mainly to higher tax receipts and lower spending on support for energy bills. The OBR also said the outlook for borrowing had improved since November and this improvement would continue into future years.

However, overall debt will only fall from 94.8 per cent of GDP now to 94.6 per cent in 2027-28, which must be the smallest amount any Chancellor has ever had to play with. It forecasts the UK economy will contract by 0.2 per cent this year but increase by 1.8 per cent next year.

Specifically for Wales, it was announced that there would be at least one new investment zone created and that there would be an additional £180 million in funding for the Welsh Government as part of the Barnett Formula.