The CIPD Wales Awards returned to Cardiff’s City Hall with its fifth annual awards, marking the first gala ceremony since 2019 due to the pandemic.

This year’s awards saw Yasmin Neves, director of Healthy HR Consultancy Ltd in Two Locks, take home the accolade for Best HR Consultant as judges commended her innovative approach to helping clients across a broad range of sectors to achieve clear and positive business outcomes.

Aircraft seat designer Safran Seats, of Llantarnam Industrial Park, was awarded Best Wellbeing Initiative with judges praising the company’s enthusiasm and commitment to supporting colleagues, noting a very comprehensive strategy which enables the organisation to be adaptable and responsive.

Yasmin Neves said: “I’m on a mission to change the perception of HR and it is that passion that has enabled me to support my clients thus far. I’m really excited to have won.”

This year’s winners were selected by a judging panel of top HR and business professionals, including: director of HR & Corporate Services for Welsh Government, Peter Kennedy; UK HR director at Airbus Operations LTD, Nicola Montgomery; head of people at Admiral, Rhian Langham and managing director at Resolution at Work, Alison Love.

Lesley Richards, head of CIPD Wales, said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the number and the quality of entries, along with the dedication to people development that has been showcased, and this year proved no different with these two deserving winners from Cwmbran proving their successes. All our winners, those highly commended and finalists have proven they maximise the utmost potential and opportunities for their employees.”

Other local winners of the CIPD Wales 2023 Awards included: Best HR Consultant / Consultancy: MoJ Civil Service HR Casework; Best In House Team: Coleg Gwent; Best Wellbeing Initiative: Tiny Rebel with Pobl being highly commended.