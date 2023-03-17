A THIEF has been jailed after he went on a shoplifting spree in Newport.
Leon Orphan, 22, stole Ferrero Rocher chocolates from Tesco Express, headsets from Game, a pre-workout supplement from Holland & Barrett and baby milk from Sainsbury’s.
He pleaded guilty to six counts of theft between February 26 and March 11.
Orphan, of Commercial Road, Newport, also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.
The defendant was jailed for 36 weeks at the city’s magistrates’ court.
