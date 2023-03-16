Beating entries from the five other clubs within the county, Abergavenny took first place with its performance entitled ‘A story about toys (definitely not Toy Story)’, receiving the Isca Challenge Cup as presented by judge Alan Hayes.

Written and directed by Chris and Elizabeth Phillips, the cast was made up of 19 members, with many involved under the age of 16, including Sam Bodily who went on to win the best under 16 performer on the day.

Jack Bodily, chairman of Abergavenny YFC, said: “We were totally blown away when the judge announced that we had placed first after not winning in so many years. I am very proud to chair this club and have such a great team of members, parents and advisory to support us, which ultimately is the reason for this success.

“Our membership dipped for a period before Covid, but as a club we have really turned a corner and our club has really strengthened. The case is the same with membership numbers across Gwent, which I think will only increase as the county holds such great events like what we enjoyed at the ICC.”

Taking second place was Raglan YFC with its performance – ‘In the spotlight’. From this cast, Tom Berry, a list minute fill-in, went on to win best actor. Third place went to Usk YFC with ‘The ins and outs of Shagbury Manor’.

The Gwent Challenge Cup for the best contribution to the competition was awarded to Crucorney YFC and was collected by chairman Eleanor Price who was also named as best actress.

Following the competition Abergavenny YFC travelled to Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre, Bangor to compete in the Wales final.

Gwent YFC county chairman Laura Bowyer said: “I cannot congratulate Abergavenny YFC enough for their success in winning the county entertainments competition after such a long time, with such a deserving performance and team spirit.

“It was a total joy to watch both in Newport and Bangor, and it just shows what will power and team work can equate to.

“As a county federation, we would like to extend a huge thanks to our event sponsors Tod Security and Fire, Usk Valley Groundworks and Plant Hire, Williams Associates, FUW and CC Walford Groundworks for their support, as well as all of our annual sponsors. We really do value these businesses.”

Results: Best performance: Abergavenny; Best contribution to the competition: Crucorney; Best under 16 performer: Sam Bodily, Abergavenny; Best actress: Eleanor Price, Crucorney; Best actor: Tom Berry, Raglan.