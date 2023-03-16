Gwent Police have issued a warrant for Liam Bennett from the Abergavenny area.

Bennett failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court more than two months ago.

Liam Bennett wanted by police

A spokesperson for the police said: “We're appealing for information to find 24-year-old, Liam Bennett from the Abergavenny area.

“A warrant has been issued after Bennett failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on the 4 January after being charged with criminal damage.

“Bennett is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and eyes.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 2200383866 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”