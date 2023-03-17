A petition to remove the mini roundabout at the junction of Abernant Road and Pant-y-Cefn Road was raised by Argoed Community Council and has 380 signatures.

Argoed councillor Walter Williams presented the petition at a full Caerphilly County Borough Council meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

He said: “The residents and community council call on CCBC to provide a safe pedestrian crossing and barrier, remove the mini roundabout, and return it to a junction controlled by a stop sign and double white lines.”

He added: “I hope we don’t have to have another fatality before something is done.”

On December 9, 2022, pedestrian Sandra Chamberlain, 67, was hit by a car at the mini roundabout. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

Another petition for a different mini roundabout in Markham was raised in December 2022.