Thomas Hunt made the threat against the Royal Oak pub in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool last month.

The 25-year-old also damaged a door panel worth £200 at the bar, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Hunt, of Greenwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and threatening to damage or destroy property.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme.

The defendant has to pay £365 in compensation, a fine and costs.