ELLIE MORGAN, 19, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was fined £360 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers on December 22, 2022.

She must also pay a £144 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

JACOB DOBBS, 20, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Cwmbran on March 9.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

HUW ROGER JONES, 34, of Woodland Terrace, Aberbeeg, was banned from driving for one month after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,320 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FABIAN STANA, 20, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on July 26, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON CLAYDEN, 40, of Joyce Close, Gaer, Newport, was fined £475 after he pleaded guilty to sending a threatening text message and possession of cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £47.50 surcharge.

DEAN HENEGHAN, 56, of Elm Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was fined £262 and ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on June 11, 2022.

He must also pay a £105 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

ANGELINA TURNER, 43, of Coed Y Pia, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Bryngwennol on August 28, 2022.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £180 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

COLIN DAVIES, 28, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Parc Pontypandy on November 10, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

SHAUN CARDER, 32, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Plantation Drive on October 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA DAVIES, 47, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bryn Awelon Road, Beaufort on October 23, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID ROGERS, 50, Heol Ty Crwn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the B4263 Castle Street when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN HUMPHREYS, 35, of Three Elms Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID KETTLETY, 59, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £148 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.