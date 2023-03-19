LEAH ROBERTS, 20, of Brynhyfryd, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to stealing diffusers from Next on February 21.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity order, a drug rehabilitation requirement and fined £40.

MORGAN THOMAS, 26, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £206 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing £166 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Newport on February 15.

HYWEL EDWARDS, 31, of Blaencuffin Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted grievous bodily harm in Pontypool on March 10, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 26-day rehabilitation activity requirement, an eight-week curfew and ordered to pay his victim £1,000 compensation.

ANTHONY SULLY, 46, of The Bryn, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £427 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on September 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL SICOLO, 48, of Redland Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of diazepam on January 7 and January 22.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

STEPHEN WATKINS, 48, of Elizabeth Way, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on College Road on August 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICKY HILL, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £365 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty and driving without insurance on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, on February 23.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

MATTHEW COX, 34, of Durham Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to co-operate with a preliminary drug test on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TAHIR MAHMOOD, 54, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mallard Way on August 14, 2022.

BENJAMIN PAYTON, 30, of Prince Charles Close, Raglan, Monmouthshire was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport on August 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS, 32, of Thomas Street, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, on September 10, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.