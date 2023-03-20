ANNABELLE TEPPETT, 21, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LIAM CREEGAN, 24, of Pleasant Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Abertillery on August 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALED RHODRI PERIAM, 29, of Carmel Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on September 30, 2022.

GAVIN MICHAEL CORDELL, 41, of Upper North Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gwerthonor Place, Gilfach on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL COURT, 33, of North Street, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street on October 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA LINDA HITCHINGS, 44, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Newport Road on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHERRI ANN SMITH, 33, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on New Road, Tir-y-Berth on October 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER GOULD, 41, of Salisbury Terrace, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the M4 in Newport while not wearing a seat belt on September 6, 2022.

RACHAEL ROSANNA ALONZI, aged 43, of Cleveland Drive, Risca, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on October 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES JOINER, 40, of Victoria Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in St Lawrence on October 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM MORGAN, 37, of Caerau Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the Old Green roundabout on October 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN NEIL MORGAN, 31, of Bryn Seion Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street on October 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.