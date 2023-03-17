Llinos, who has been instrumental in Caerphilly-based Welsh ICE's growth and success, will be stepping away from her day-to-day CEO duties as she pursues her passion for the creative sector. This move comes as outreach and partnership director Lesley Williams takes the helm as CEO, bringing her extensive experience in business development and entrepreneurship to the role.

Lesley has been key to transforming Welsh ICE's outreach work and has played a key role in building strong partnerships with a range of organisations, from youth and social enterprise services to local councils and the Welsh Government.

"I am passionate about the Welsh ICE community, supporting business owners to succeed across Wales, and championing diversity in entrepreneurship,” said Lesley. “I look forward to building on the great work that Llinos has done."

Prior to joining Welsh ICE, Lesley ran her own business internationally exporting hand-made teddy bears, giving her valuable insight into what support small business owners need to start and grow. She was also a Big Ideas Wales Young Ambassador and Role Model, as well as a board member for the Women’s Enterprise Hub.

She has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to equality, was a finalist in the Gender Equality Champion category at the Chwarae Teg, Womenspire Awards 2021, and has also been recognised in the WalesOnline 35 Under 35 top young business and professional women in Wales list.

Llinos will continue to provide guidance and support to the company, ensuring its continued success in the future. Her considerable experience in running a coworking space and her strong relationships within the community make her an excellent addition to the Welsh ICE board.

Welsh ICE has made two further promotions within the team to support Lesley in her new role: Keiran Russell has been promoted to chief of operations, and Rachel Harris has become chief creative officer.

Welsh ICE is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.