A MISSING teenage girl from Newport has been found safe, police have confirmed.

Tegan Rees, 13, was last seen at her home address at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Gwent Police had appealed for information to help find Miss Rees, as officers are “concerned for her welfare”.

They have now confirmed that she has "been found safe and well".

The police thanked the public for their help in locating Miss Rees.

 