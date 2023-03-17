A MISSING teenage girl from Newport has been found safe, police have confirmed.
Tegan Rees, 13, was last seen at her home address at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, March 15.
Gwent Police had appealed for information to help find Miss Rees, as officers are “concerned for her welfare”.
They have now confirmed that she has "been found safe and well".
The police thanked the public for their help in locating Miss Rees.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here