The interview episode is something that viewers often look forward to on the show, and as usual, there were lots of harsh words to be said from the likes of Claude Littner and Lisa Plant.

Dani Donovan, Marnie Swindells, Megan Hornby, Rochelle Anthony and Victoria Goulbourne were the candidates who had got this far into the programme for 2023.

Three of them would be fired after this stage, leaving it for two candidates to duke it out in the final for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

Who was fired from BBC The Apprentice in the Interviews episode?





The candidates had a tough day of interviews with their business plans being deeply scrutinised and some harsh criticism applied.

in fact, two of the candidates in Dani and Victoria were reduced to tears, both when being interviewed by Karren Brady.

In the end, Lord Sugar decided to fire Victoria and Dani, and after some further discussion with Karren and Tim Campbell Megan went as well.

Who made it to the final of The Apprentice?





As a result of Lord Sugar's decision, it means that Rochelle and Marnie made it to the final and will compete to win the £250,000 investment.

The Apprentice Final will air on Thursday, March 23 at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.