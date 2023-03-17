Comedy sketches will be part of the charity fundraiser’s show featuring famous faces such as Dame Mary Berry, Danny Dyer and Graham Norton and a special message from the Prince of Wales will also feature.

Singers Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson will take to the stage to perform their new singles during the broadcast from Salford.

Who are the Comic Relief presenters 2023?





The show will be presented by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

We are so excited that @BluePeterUK is becoming Red Peter for #RedNoseDay tomorrow 🔴.



What an iconic way to celebrate. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RjJWZ6HdZ — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 16, 2023

Which celebrities will feature in Comic Relief 2023?





Viewers can expect a parody sketch of the BBC’s popular series The Traitors with both Dame Mary Berry and Danny Dyer featuring.

Comedians Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant, Rosie Jones and contestants Maddy and Wilf from series one will join them as they gather for a roundtable discussion.

In a twist, the show’s host will be played by Dawn French instead of the actual host of the series, Claudia Winkleman.

Singer Kylie Minogue will appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

Are we seeing double or were there TWO @ClaudiaWinkle's in that clip?!

Join @Dawn_French, Claudia Winkleman and more at 7pm, Friday 17 March on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer for more twists, turns and Traitors. pic.twitter.com/u60aMgGceq — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 16, 2023

Sir Tony Robinson will read a bedtime story while reprising his famous role as dimwitted Blackadder sidekick Baldrick.

Dermot O’Leary is set to team up with Jamie Demetriou’s Stath Charalambos from Stath Lets Flats for a sketch.

A mock judging panel will consist of Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder where they’ll take auditions from a variety of famous faces in search of the UK’s next Eurovision entrant.

The sketch will see auditions from actor Jamie Dornan, Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley, and comedian Miranda Hart, providing varying quality.

Tom Grennan will perform his single You Are Not Alone while Zara Larsson will perform her new song Can’t Tame Her.

The Mrs Doubtfire The Musical cast will also deliver their first UK performance of Make Me A Woman from the new stage show.

Wow! 🤩 Over 600 members of @RockChoir Birmingham gathered in the city centre last week for a flash mob performance of @FleetwoodMac’s Go Your Own Way! This incredible sing-a-long was all in aid of Comic Relief, thank you to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/4YpW1a5q4V — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 15, 2023

During Friday’s broadcast, the Prince of Wales will make an appearance as part of a video appeal in which he meets people receiving help from charities supported by Comic Relief.

William visited homelessness organisation Groundswell for the film.

Eurovision Song Contest tickets competition to raise money for Comic Relief

Two tickets to the sold-out Eurovision Song Contest grand final will be given away in a prize draw as part of Comic Relief.

One winner will also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Eurovision presenters Rylan and Scott Mills alongside their tickets as well as travel expenses and a one-night stay at a top hotel in the host city of Liverpool.

All proceeds from the draw will be donated to Comic Relief.

How to watch Comic Relief 2023

Comic Relief was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

This year, the fundraiser will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

For those wanting to tune into the broadcast, here’s how you can.

Comic Relief 2023 will air live from Salford’s MediaCity on BBC One on March 17 at 7pm.