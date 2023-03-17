The incident occurred at around 7am yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16), at a flat above the Mama T Restaurant in the centre of Newport.

Passers-by stopped to take photographs and video footage of the blaze, which quickly blew windows out and sent smoke billowing above the city.

The Wales Ambulance Service confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

Now, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) have confirmed the cause of the fire.

A SWFRS spokesperson said: "The suspected cause was determined to be accidental."

At the time, SWFRS confirmed that the fire had not spread to neighbouring buildings.

"Crews utilised specialist equipment, including breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform, to extinguish the fire," they said.

"Crews also assessed adjacent properties for fire spread. Fortunately, none was visible.

A resident who lives near to the building which was damaged in the fire, and did not wish to be named, said: "I could smell the smoke from down the road.

"It's terrible, I hope no-one was in there when it went up.

"The police were down straight away to be fair."