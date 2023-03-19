Scott Davies, 19, from Newport lashed out at Davina Ranalli last month, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said: “The defendant became aggressive and shouted that they just wanted to separate them.

“There were multiple kicks to the chest and the defendant picked up a shoe and threw it at the victim, again hitting her in the chest.

“He told the police he could not remember the incident as he had blacked out in a rage.

“She did not have any injuries but this was a protracted incident and the victim is a public servant effectively which is an aggravating feature.”

Davies, of Dolphin Street, admitted assault by beating on February 8.

The defendant did not have any previous convictions.

Matthew Jones representing Davies said: “There was a guilty plea entered at the first opportunity and he admitted the offence to the police.

“He wants to apologise for what he did and wishes to apologise to the social worker for his behaviour.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Davies has to pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.