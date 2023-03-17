The incident happened at around 12.25pm yesterday, Thursday, March 16.

Gwent Police said at the time: "Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision occurred between junctions 24 and 25 heading west."

Two lanes were closed while the emergency service operation was conducted.

Now, the Welsh Ambulance Service have confirmed that one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesman said: “We were called yesterday, Thursday, March 16 at approximately 12.31pm, to reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) involving a car and a lorry on the M4 near Newport.

"We sent three rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

"One patient was conveyed to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for further treatment.”