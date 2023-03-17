Kimberley McGourlick, 36, was pulled over by police after being spotted speeding in a Seat Ibiza in Abercarn, Caerphilly, on February 28.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The officer approached the vehicle and could smell intoxicants on the defendant’s breath and her eyes were bloodshot.”

She was arrested and gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

McGourlick, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, had no previous convictions.

Isobelle Thompson representing the defendant said: “She had driven to Sainsbury’s to do some shopping and had bought some more vodka.

“The defendant was fully compliant with the police.

“She is a mother who is going through a difficult relationship with her ex-partner.

“The defendant had turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism and was drinking a litre of vodka a day.”

Her lawyer added that her client had contacted the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service for help and suffered with depression.

The court heard McGourlick worked for supermarket giant Morrisons.

She was banned from driving for 21 months.

The defendant was also fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £74 victim surcharge.