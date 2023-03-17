Lloyd Copeland, 26, from Abergavenny knocked her out at the Birmingham Holiday Inn after they’d been to see a Gerry Cinnamon music concert at the NEC.

The defendant was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

Copeland was also convicted by the jury of assault by beating against the woman’s ex-husband during a separate incident.

He was acquitted of a second charge of ABH against his now former girlfriend.

Copeland has no previous convictions and his sentence was adjourned to April 6.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant warned him: “All options remain open, including custody.”

Copeland was granted conditional bail.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told jurors: “On September 26, 2021, the defendant and complainant had travelled to Birmingham to stay overnight and attend a concert.

“During the course of the evening, the defendant received a message from an ex-partner and this caused an argument.

“This argument continued back in their hotel room and the defendant assaulted her by forcing her on to the bed resulting in her banging her head on the wall and being knocked out.

“He then dragged her from the bed and out into the corridor of the hotel.”

The jury was told the woman suffered bruising to her arms, chest and neck.

Copeland had denied the assault and claimed she had received her injuries after he had prevented her from self-harming

He said he heard a “smash” in the bathroom and saw the victim trying to cut herself with broken glass.

The defendant told the court he managed to disarm her after a struggle before they both tumbled into the bath with him landing on top of her.

“I managed to get the glass off her,” Copeland said to his barrister Tom Roberts while giving his evidence in chief.

The assault by beating offence took place three days later when the defendant punched the woman’s former partner when he came with her to pick up her belongings.