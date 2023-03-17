Now a residential house, the Royal Oak, in Llantrisant, near Usk, is Grade II-listed as a substantial later-17 century village house. It later became the village’s main pub, but has been a private house since 1998.

The application states the interior of the house has been “much altered”, though four chamfered beams remain in a room where a brick in the fireplace is dated 1641 while what is described as a “massive” main fireplace in another room contains a brick dated 1742.

A view of the Royal Oak before the previous first floor extension was approved in 2020. Picture: Monmouthshire County Council planning file

However the first floor extension will be built above an existing 20th century extension at the back of the house and will be used as a “hobby room/occasional bedroom”.

A 20th century porch at the side of the house will also be replaced with one of a similar design and planners have said both are “an appropriate size, scale form and massing and would not detract from the main characteristics” of the house.

Planners approved a different first floor extension in 2020.

The application said “very little of the fabric of the house, particularly pre 19th century, will be affected by the proposals”.