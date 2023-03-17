Welsh Ambulance Service workers with the trade union Unite Wales were planning to walk out on Monday, March 20, in an ongoing row over pay and conditions. But today the union announced the action had been called off following "productive" talks with the service.

Following productive talks this week our reps at Welsh Ambulance have voted to suspend strike action on 20th March.



But, the union said despite the decision there still needs to be more done to resolve the dispute entirely.

A spokesperson said: “Following productive talks this week our reps at Welsh Ambulance have voted to suspend strike action on March 20.

“The dispute is not over and more progress will need to be made before we can ballot members on a deal to resolve the dispute.”

Another suspended strike

Today’s announcement follows Unite and GMB members decision to suspend strikes due to have taken place on Monday, March 6, and Friday, March 10.

Back then, the GMB said “intensive” negotiations were yielding results.

In a statement, GMB said: "After a positive and intensive set of negotiations, GMB alongside our sister union Unite have agreed to suspend strike action on March 6 so that further talks can take place with Welsh Ambulance and the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government said “meaningful discussions” had taken place in February, saying: “We welcome the pausing of strike action by Unite and GMB while meaningful conversations with our trade union social partners continue.”