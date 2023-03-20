A MAN has appeared in court charged with tearing up a football pitch after a rapper is said to have put out a call on social media for people with bikes to help shoot his latest music video.
Kieron Mullan, 18, from Ebbw Vale, is alleged to have caused criminal damage at Betterment Park in the Cwm area of the town on Sunday, February 5.
The alleged incident occurred after rapper, Dight 23, allegedly asked for people with bikes to help him shoot a music video in the area.
Dight 23, a rapper based in South Wales, allegedly put out a call on social media for people with dirt bikes and other vehicles to help shoot his latest music video. Picture: Wales News Service
The defendant is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in public and possession of cannabis.
Mullan, of King Street, Cwm, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Kieron Mullan is accused of causing criminal damage on the pitch used by RTB Ebbw Vale Football Club. Picture: Jonthan Caswell
No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
The defendant, who was represented by Gareth Morgan, was granted unconditional bail.
David Thomas represented the prosecution.
