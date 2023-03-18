The plan to shut down Belmont Surgery in northern Monmouthshire has been condemned as "deeply troubling" by critics, who say patients deserve better.

In January the Argus reported how one local woman had started a petition opposing the move to permanently close the surgery, which she said would cut off elderly people and the village’s "most vulnerable and disadvantaged" residents from primary care services.

Since then, she has collected 400 signatures from people who say Powys Teaching Health Board has to reconsider its plans.

Belmont Surgery could close for good due to the retirement of its doctors and UK-wide recruitment problems, meaning the village of Gilwern could be left without a GP centre.

The village sits near Monmouthshire’s border with Powys, and patients who are registered with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board could also be affected.

The surgery itself is part of Crickhowell Group Practice.

"Once the announcement was made it sent shockwaves through multiple villages as it could potentially effect 3,200 residents, forcing them to travel many miles to access a GP," petitioner and Monmouthshire county councillor Fay Bromfield said.

"I appreciate doctors are retiring which means the building could be sold, but Powys Health Board and Aneurin Bevan Health Board have a duty of care to residents.

"The fact that 400 people have signed my petition really does speak volumes, and I hope the health boards will heed our concerns."

Cllr Bromfield previously said elderly and vulnerable people would suffer if Belmont Surgery closed, adding that the rising cost of petrol and services would force ill people who didn’t drive into "not practical" journeys by taxi or bus to Abergavenny or Crickhowell.

The villagers’ concerns have been shared by Peter Fox, the Senedd member for the Monmouth constituency.

He said: "The residents of Gilwern and neighbouring villages are rightly concerned by the latest announcement, and the level of anxiety they are facing is unacceptable.

"That is why it is vital the health boards keep in regular contact with residents to keep them fully updated with any development.

"I will continue to work closely with Fay and residents regarding this deeply troubling situation."

Powys health board has carried out its own public consultation process, which ended in early March and attracted 700 responses.

Hayley Thomas, the health board's director of primary and community care and mental health services, thanked those who took part.

She said: "Detailed analysis and review of their feedback is now under way, and we aim to confirm the timetable for our review and decision making as soon as possible."