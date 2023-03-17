Ice ap Evans was first pulled over driving a Kia Sportage SUV in Ebbw Vale last December and again when a passenger in a BMW a few weeks later in the new year.

Officers recovered hundreds of pounds of cocaine as well as £400 cash from the 22-year-old defendant.

“A mobile telephone was also seized and when analysed it contained a number of messages which related to the sale of drugs,” prosecutor Emma Harris told Cardiff Crown Court.

“In summary they covered transactions for the sale of drugs with the defendant indicating to customers that he was sold out or that he was available for the sale of drugs.

“Requests for payment were also visible on the device.”

Young father ap Evans, of Coronation Street, Blaina, admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The offences were committed between last October and this January.

The court heard ap Evans was released under investigation after being first arrested on December 7, 2022.

He had no previous convictions.

Martha Smith-Higgins representing him said ap Evans’ mother has an incurable brain tumour at which point the defendant became very emotional.

His barrister told the court her client is engaged to be married and cares for three children.

“He is a welder and he lost his job shortly before this offending began,” Miss Smith-Higgins said.

“The defendant fell in with the wrong crowd and started using cocaine.

“He developed a habit and started selling drugs to fund his own habit.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins jailed ap Evans for four years and three months and told him he would serve half of that time in custody.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the drugs worth around £800 and the £400 cash will be seized by Gwent Police for their fight against organised crime.