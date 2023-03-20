Helena Awuakye, from Ridgeway, faces an uncertain future after learning that her breast cancer has spread to her liver.

She was initially diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in July 2021 after discovering a hard lump in her breast.

A few years ago, Ms Awuakye found a lump in her right breast which disappeared on its own, but found a bigger and harder lump two years ago.

After a visit to the GP and urgent referral to the hospital for further investigation, it was discovered that she had secondary breast cancer.

She said: “I had a lump in my right breast, which I thought would go away as I had a lump a few years ago which resolved itself after going to the doctors and I assumed it was the same this time.

“I waited four weeks before going to my GP as it was getting harder and bigger. The doctor did an urgent cancer referral and I had an appointment to be seen within two and a half weeks.

“I had an ultrascan, a biopsy and six days after that it was confirmed I had breast cancer. They thought it spread to my lymph nodes, but the CT scan picked it up on my liver.

“Once they found out it had spread, my treatment plan was changed and now I am having on-going treatment.”

The mother of one had gone through one round of chemotherapy, before finding out the news that the cancer had spread to her liver.

Upon hearing the news, doctors put her on an intensive course of five rounds of chemotherapy before making the decision increase it to six.

Ms Awuakye, who turns 48 this month, has been on and off sick leave from her job as a dentist at Bupa Dental Care in Bassaleg for a year and a half due to her health.

She added: “After the sixth round of chemotherapy, the consultant turned around and said we would like you to have six rounds of the intensive chemotherapy.

“I was experiencing some side effects from neuropathy, where my fingers and feet were numb and they were quite concerned with that because I was a dentist.

“They did give me the choice, I did feel crap after six rounds of chemo but I thought another round was probably the safest option, so I went ahead and had the additional they suggested.”

She was fit and healthy before her diagnosis, and now she fears leaving her 22-year-old son behind. However, she is now optimistic about life, after hearing survivors of the disease have had it for up to 25 years.

Last year, the dentist lost her stepmother to bowel cancer and her sister faced an 11-year battle with leukaemia.

Now, she wants to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer through charity work, after discovering the 'fighting to be heard' campaign through a support group called Blackwoman Rising.

The orginal fighting to be heard campaign was formed by 20 women in 2021 including Seema Malhotra, a tv star on the Real Houseswives of Cheshire.

The campaign was set up to help to help other patients who are suffering from secondary breast cancer.

She added: “I honoured to be part of a group of women with one goal in mind, which is to help those diagnosed with secondary breast cancer so they don’t feel alone.

“I want to use my experience to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer, as I wouldn't have coped if it wasn’t for my strong faith in God and amazing support network around me.”