Imran Hussain, 42, became “abusive” when the officers approached him in the centre of Newport and the police were called.

“They were asked to attend Chepstow Road and an officer approached the defendant who was by then on Albert Avenue,” prosecutor David Thomas said.

“The police officer said he could smell intoxicants on his breath, his eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet.

“The defendant was drunk. He told the officer, ‘F*** you.’”

Supermarket worker Hussain, of Caerleon Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on the afternoon of Monday, February 27.

The defendant has a previous conviction for drink-driving, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lydia Williams representing him said: “It’s a low-level drunk and disorderly and he was walking home at the time.

“He is extremely remorseful for his behaviour and for wasting the court’s time.

His lawyer said Hussain has six children and works part-time in a supermarket.

The defendant was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.