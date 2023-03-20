A MAN has been accused of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl in a Gwent town this week as well as flashing.
Matthew Thomas, 26, from Blaenavon, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of assault by touching and one of exposure in Cwmbran.
The defendant, of Riverside Drive, was remanded in custody.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on March 13.
Thomas is due to appear before the crown court on April 13.
