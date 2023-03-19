Lindsey Watkins, of Welsh inspection agency Estyn, took a trip to Ystrad Mynach Primary School, in Caerphilly county borough, in February for an “open and beneficial” meeting with staff and children.

In a letter to the headteacher, she said her visit had identified several “strengths” including the central role pupils take in shaping their education.

Ms Watkins said a strength was the school’s “development of the curriculum, particularly the opportunity for pupils to influence their own learning”.

She also praised Ystrad Mynach Primary’s “development of appropriate early years provision which suitably promotes pupil independence”.

The school has a “holistic approach to assessment for learning which leads to nearly all Year 6 pupils successfully setting their own targets and reflecting on their learning”.

And Ms Watkins complimented the school for its work on additional learning needs reform.

Her comments followed an “engagement visit” to Ystrad Mynach Primary, as opposed to a full inspection.

At its last inspection, in 2014, the school was rated as “good” for its current performance, and “excellent” for its prospects for improvement.