On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since Autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

Her tour, For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

Lulu will be performing at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport on Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story which I am looking forward to telling in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her number one with Take That. There’ll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.

Tickets start from £37.50 but vary with the option of goody bags and meet and greets. To book tickets or find out more about the performance call 01633 656757.