The retail giant's Warehouse section lets you buy items that have been returned or are slightly damaged for a discounted price and many shoppers still don't know about it.

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis has previously described it as a 'hidden' page with his team developing a tool to help consumers sort out the best discounts.

With the rising cost of living and consumers continuing to hunt for bargains in the hope of saving a penny or two, here's everything you need to know about Amazon Warehouse.

What is Amazon Warehouse?





Amazon customers can access huge discounts via its Amazon Warehouse section. ( PA) (Image: PA)

Amazon Warehouse is a section of Amazon which resells customers' returned or mildly damaged goods for a discounted price.

Since they can't be sold at a 'new' standard, you might find some cosmetic wear-and-tear or some missing accessories but they are mostly as good as new.

The resold products also come with all of the regular benefits you expect from your Amazon purchase, including being stored, packed and dispatched by Amazon, possible free delivery and 24/7 Amazon post-order customer service.

On its website, Amazon explained: "We thoroughly check the quality of each item and take the time to inspect all products and test and repair if necessary before selling on.

"Save buying quality used, open-box products with a hassle-free return process and statutory legal warranty".

How are products categorised on Amazon Warehouse?





Amazon describes each of its products as unique and therefore, it uses different categories to give you an idea of its condition.

The categories are as follows: 'Used: Like New', 'Used: Very Good', 'Used: Good', and 'Used: Acceptable' and the discounts will vary depending on the condition.

You can see the full breakdown of how Amazon evaluates its items' condition.

What are my rights when buying from Amazon Warehouse?





All products bought through Amazon Warehouse are covered under statutory legal warranty.

Amazon will also repair any defective items if it becomes faulty within its return period,

The retailer will also refund the purchase price in accordance with Amazon's Returns Policy.

Some Amazon Warehouse items may also be eligible for warranty repair and if so, can be repaired by an authorised service engineer.

You can check whether your item is covered by the warranty in the 'Your Orders' section under your account.

For more information about how Amazon Warehouse works, see the Amazon website.

